Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €125.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €173.00 ($176.53) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

