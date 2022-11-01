Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of IPSC opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

