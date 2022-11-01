Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stephens

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $25.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

HBNC stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

