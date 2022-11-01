SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SelectQuote Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 91.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

