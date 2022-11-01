Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.25 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

