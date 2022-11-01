Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

