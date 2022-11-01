Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BE stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 3.02.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,429 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

