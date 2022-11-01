BlackLine (BL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

