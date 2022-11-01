First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $145.57 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in First Solar by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.