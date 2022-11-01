JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $184.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $146.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,037,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.