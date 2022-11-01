Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.