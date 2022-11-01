Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Cohu stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.46. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

