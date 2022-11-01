Lucid Group (LCID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucid Group stock opened at 14.29 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 11.87 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.57 and its 200-day moving average is 17.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

