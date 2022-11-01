Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.32–$0.27 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAOI opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

