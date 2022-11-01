Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lordstown Motors Price Performance
NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.