Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 702,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

