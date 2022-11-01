Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDEGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 702,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Earnings History for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

