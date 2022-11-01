Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.