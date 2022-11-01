Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.