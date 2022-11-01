Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CWCO stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.