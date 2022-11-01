First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $138.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

