Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Cohu stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

