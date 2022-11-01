Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

ARVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arrival by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arrival by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrival by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

