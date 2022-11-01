Stephens Increases First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target to $39.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

