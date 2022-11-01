Oscar Health (OSCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.25 million. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.