aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.24.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

