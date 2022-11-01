Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CMPR opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 23.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

