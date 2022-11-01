Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Cimpress Trading Up 13.2 %
Shares of CMPR opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $94.00.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
