Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $539.89.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $367.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

