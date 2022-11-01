Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.4 %

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More

