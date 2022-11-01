Royal Bank of Canada Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $41.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.