Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

