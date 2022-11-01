Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

