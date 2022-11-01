Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $127.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of MHK opened at $94.75 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

