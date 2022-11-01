Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.49 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

