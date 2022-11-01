Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

