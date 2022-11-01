Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LADR opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

