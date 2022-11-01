FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.63. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

