Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

