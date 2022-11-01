Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.34 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
