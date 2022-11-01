Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.34 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

