Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $363.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $238.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average of $271.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.