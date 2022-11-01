DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

