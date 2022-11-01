Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on W. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.04.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $37.92 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock worth $625,463 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

