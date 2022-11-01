BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $85.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

