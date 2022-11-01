Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

