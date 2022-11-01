NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $22.40 on Monday. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

