Robert W. Baird Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $167.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

