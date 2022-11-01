Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $100.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

