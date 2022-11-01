L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $246.47 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.