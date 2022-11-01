Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.55.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.