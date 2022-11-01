Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $136.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $147.17 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

