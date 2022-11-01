Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDEXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

