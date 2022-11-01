Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

