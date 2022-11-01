Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

GNGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.